She shoots, and she SCORESSSS!



@samkerr1gets her name on the scoresheet for @ChelseaFCW #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/Hilkn2mbLJ — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) October 30, 2022

Aston Villa’s defence makes a massive mistake and Lauren James pounces on it. She lays it to Sam Kerr and the striker needs only a routine tap-in to make it 3-1 Chelsea over the Villans at our home turf.