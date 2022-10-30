 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Lauren James doubles Chelsea’s lead over Aston Villa, 2-1!

Another chance, another goal!

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea needed a goal to recover their lead after letting Aston Villa find the equaliser in the first half, and the Blues do just that again via Lauren James! She runs alongside Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr towards the box, and hits the ball with power and precision to send it over the keeper and into the back of the net.

