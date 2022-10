As cool as you like with a celebration to match @laurenjamess22 grabs her first @ChelseaFCW goal of the season. #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/j1RVQEoSL8 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) October 30, 2022

Loads of pressure from Chelsea on their opponents at Kingsmeadow, Aston Villa, finally bears fruit! James gets the ball from Guro Reiten, and she has all the time in world to pick a side and shoot to open the scoring for the Blues against the Villans. 1-0!