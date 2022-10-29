Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s Brighton, winless since Potter’s departure, against Chelsea, unbeaten since Potter’s arrival, and the football gods are sharpening their narrative quills. We’re going to have to be extra careful to get all three points, especially after three straight draws against the Seagulls in league play.

It’s largely the same lineup from Potter as against Salzburg, with Loftus-Cheek coming in for Jorginho and Mount starting instead of Aubameyang. Youngster Omari Hutchinson gets a place on the bench!

Here we go!

Brighton starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | Estupiñán, Dunk, Webster, Groß | Mac Allister, Caicedo | Mitoma, Lallana, March | Trossard

Substitutes from: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Turns, Furlong, Moran

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Silva (c), Chalobah | Sterling, Loftus-Cheek, Kovačić, Gallagher, Pulisic | Mount, Havertz

Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Jorginho, Zakaria, Hutchinson, Ziyech, Aubameyang, Broja

Date / Time: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Falmer Stadium (a.k.a. The Amex), Brighton, England

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); Lee Mason (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universon (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!