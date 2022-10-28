Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Having secured a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions Leauge, our next task is a slightly more mundane one — though one that has all sorts of added intrigue in Graham Potter returning to the place he left less than two months ago to take the Chelsea job. Potter is as yet unbeaten in charge of the Blues, and I’m sure his old charges would love nothing more than to hand him his first defeat.

If we are to avoid that, not only will Potter have to contend with a team that knows him and his football better than his current players, but we have to contend with our own injury list, which may have gained a couple concerns over the past week once again. Mateo Kovačić was dealing with calf tightness after Tuesday, while Thiago Silva apparently missed out on training on Thursday — though it was hopefully just a bit of maintenance for the veteran.

Unfortunately, those stray reports also speak of a continuing absence for Kalidou Koulibaly, who’s been dealing with a knee injury. Reece James, N’Golo Kanté, and Wesley Fofana meanwhile definitely remain out. This game may be one we have to grit through with the upcoming midweek game against Dinamo Zagreb a dead rubber match anyway (which is helpful with Arsenal up the weekend following...).

