Official: Joe Shields joins Chelsea as Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent

Having confirmed the appointment of Laurence Stewart as technical director at a “global” capacity, Chelsea remain on track of adding more off-the-pitch staff to aid our efforts on the field.

To help Stewart and the Clearlake-Boehly consortium on their task of recruiting and developing world-class footballing talent in the (hopefully) long-term, Chelsea are bringing Southampton’s Head of Senior Recruitment, Joe Shields, to the fold as Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent.

Chelsea FC have appointed Joe Shields as Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 27, 2022

Like Edwards, Shield has vast experience with recruitment as a member of scouting departments of Crystal Palace and Fulham before spending nine years at Manchester City, where he became Head of Academy Recruitment and Talent Management after joing the Citizens as Academy Scouting Manager. He will join the Blues once he fulfils his duties with the Saints.

“Joe is another great addition to Chelsea, and we’re thrilled to have him on board. We have a clear plan and will adopt a modern and data-driven philosophy, focused on elite emerging talent. “We’re assembling a deep and collaborative management team who are eager to build a continued sustained winner at Chelsea. Joe has a great track record and understanding of the game and emerging talent. We know we have another strong leader and a team player who will help us continue to build our world-class football organisation.” -Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Joe! Let’s recruit (and develop) some winners!