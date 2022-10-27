RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Home cooking with Mateo Kovačić

1. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (8.1)

Kovačić, back in his born-land of Austria with friends and family in the stands, dethrones Kepa Arrizabalaga after three straight Man of the Match awards for our resurgent goalkeeper. But while Kepa’s taken a lot of the headlines recently, Kova’s contributions have been almost as steady and important as well — even as he’s battled fitness and injury issues, pretty much all year.

I’m not entirely convinced he’s ever been truly fully fit yet this season, but he’s battling through it, leaving everything, sometimes including even his shirt and shorts on the pitch, and in this one, even scoring a rare goal.

But of course it was a goal of the season candidate! He doesn’t score often, so when he does, he makes sure they’re worth the wait!

MATEO KOVACIC WORLD CLASS GOAL

pic.twitter.com/oWAslQHCQ3 — REECEJAMES24 (@GoatedJames24) October 25, 2022

2. TREVOH CHALOBAH (7.7)

Speaking of steady and important, Chalobah maintains his personal unbeaten streak with his sixth start on the bounce. That’s the longest active streak on the team other than the goalkeeper!

The defense may not have been flawless in this game, but considering that we played with just three defenders and one holding midfielder — and let the rest of the team bomb forward leaving wide open spaces behind — they did quite alright!

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.5)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

vs. RB SALZBURG (CL, A, W 2-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Kovačić (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Chalobah (7.7), Silva (7.5), Havertz (7.4), Gallagher (7.2), Arrizabalaga (7.2), Pulisic (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Jorginho (6.9), Cucurella (6.4), Azpilicueta (6.2, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.1, sub), Broja (6.1, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Sterling (5.7), Mount (5.7, sub), Ziyech (5.5, sub), Aubameyang (5.3)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL