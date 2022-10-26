Filed under: Chelsea FC Women WATCH: Pernille Harder adds a sixth for Chelsea against Vllaznia! It’s a brace! By Fellipe Miranda Oct 26, 2022, 9:35pm BST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Pernille Harder adds a sixth for Chelsea against Vllaznia! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Another goal for Harder! This time out of a corner which Vllaznia’s goalkeeper tries to defend, but ends setting up the Danish winger to score her brace. 6-0 to the Blues! More From We Ain't Got No History Chelsea FCW 8-0 KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction WATCH: Pernille Harder completes hat-trick, makes it 8-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia! WATCH: Katerina Svitkova’s first ever Chelsea goal adds a seventh against Vllaznia! WATCH: Sam Kerr’s fourth goal to make it 5-0 Chelsea over Vllaznia! WATCH: Sam Kerr completes hat-trick, makes it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia! WATCH: Pernille Harder adds a third for Chelsea against Vllaznia! 3-0! Chelsea News 24/7 Loading comments...
Loading comments...