WATCH: Pernille Harder adds a sixth for Chelsea against Vllaznia!

It’s a brace!

By Fellipe Miranda
Another goal for Harder! This time out of a corner which Vllaznia’s goalkeeper tries to defend, but ends setting up the Danish winger to score her brace.

6-0 to the Blues!

