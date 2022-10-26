 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

The Champions!

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Chelsea did what continental contenders should do and beat Paris Saint-Germain Féminine at their turf to start their Women’s Champions League campaign. To extend their winning record the Blues will be hosting KF Vllaznia, who have won Albania’s Women’s National Championship for nine consecutive times since the 2013-14 season.

Although they were completely dominated by Real Madrid Femenino in a home match last week, they managed to hold the Spaniards to a 2-0 scoreline thanks to amazing work from goalkeeper Kaylin Williams-Mosier. A good day at the office from the American shot-stopper will make things harder for the Blues, and we should hope that will not be the case today at Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Musovic | Buchanan, Ingle, Eriksson (c) | Reiten, Fleming, Charles, Perisset | Harder, Kerr, Kaneryd

Substitutes from: Berger, Orman, Nouwen, Bright, Carter, England, James, Svitkova, Kirby, Cuthbert, Abdullina

KS Vllaznia starting eleven:
Williams-Mosier | Gjini, Maliqi, Knox, Popovic, Franja, Berisha, Doci, Cavanaugh, Patterson, Baska

Substitutes from: Rexhepi, Raxhimi, Gjergji, Vuksani, Davidson, Kodra, Saranovic, Ramadani, Lufo, Shala, Borci

Date / Time: Wednesday, October 26, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

Streaming: DAZN (worldwide).

Let’s do this!

