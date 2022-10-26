Official: Laurence Stewart to join Chelsea as technical director

Chelsea have been looking for people to properly guide them through the transfer market after a very expensive and chaotic summer transfer window. One of the missing pieces after the departures of manager Thomas Tuchel, technical advisor Petr Cech, and director Marina Granovskaia, has been found as Laurence Stewart will be joining the Blues as a technical director.

Laurence Stewart will be joining Chelsea in a new position as technical director to focus on football globally. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 26, 2022

Stewart will become a full-time Chelsea member when he ends his duties with his current club, AS Monaco, at an unannouced date. He comes to Stamford Bridge with a vast experience in recruitment, being part of Red Bull and Manchester City setups that have yielded money and titles out of smart transfers and proper youth development over the years.

“I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea and excited about the vision and direction of the club under the new ownership group. I am excited to join them to help them build a world-class global sporting organisation to consistently win on the pitch at the highest levels and provide player pathways to help develop our talent.” -Laurence Stewart; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Laurence! Let’s recruit (and develop) some winners!