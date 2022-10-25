 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
Welcome to the penultimate matchday of the group stage. Chelsea have turned things around after a poor start and currently sit top of the group. A win tonight would see us advance to the knockout rounds, and make the final matchday a formality.

As usual, Graham Potter makes a few changes to his lineup, switching both personnel and formation this time. As far as what the formation may be, your guess is as good as mine. There are three defenders in the team, one goalkeeper, and the rest can [FUNNING] run about a bit. For what it’s worth, the official lineup tweet has Pulisic and Sterling as wing-backs in a 3-4-3.

Here we go!

RB Salzburg starting XI:
Köhn | Adamu, Seiwald, Kjærgaard, Sučić, Gourna-Douath, Pavlović, Wöber (c), Dedić, Okafor, Bernardo

Substitutes from: Mantl, Walke, Van Der Brempt, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Kameri, Ulmer, Šimić, Diarra, Šeško

Chelsea starting lineup (???):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah | Jorginho, Kovačić, Gallagher, Sterling, Pulisic, Havertz, Aubameyang

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Zakaria, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwuemeka, Ziyech, Mount, Broja

Date / Time: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 17.45 BST; 12:45pm EDT; 10:15pm IST
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria
Referee: Sandro Schärer (on pitch); Fedayi San (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 4 (UK); UniMás, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus, (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, Univision Now (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

