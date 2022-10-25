A win against RB Salzburg would secure qualification to the knock-out stages of the Champions League, but it definitely won’t be an easy task. Both teams are being plagued by injuries though, so some forced rotation may be expected.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community change formation, going to a back-four with the 4-2-3-1 (33%) just edging out the usual 3-4-3 (28%) and the 4-3-3 (30%). No change at goalkeeper however, with Édouard Mendy (17%) a distant second to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The change in formation sees Marc Cucurella (48%) drop to the bench, as the four remaining healthy defenders, César Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, and overall vote leader Trevoh Chalobah all start.

Given the concerns about Mateo Kovačić’s (16%) knee, it’s Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who get the nod in central midfield, with Denis Zakaria (20%) providing cover from the bench.

Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, and Conor Gallagher lead the way among the attacking midfielders, well ahead of Raheem Sterling (37%), Carney Chukwuemeka (25%), as well as Hakim Ziyech (12%).

It’s a much closer race at center forward, but Armando Broja just beats out both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (44%) and Kai Havertz (40%).

4-2-3-1 (33%)

Arrizabalaga (83%) | Chilwell (69%), Silva (92%), Chalobah (97%), Azpilicueta (86%) | Jorginho (76%), Loftus-Cheek (64%) | Pulisic (80%), Gallagher (67%), Mount (68%) | Broja (51%)