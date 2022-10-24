 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How should Chelsea line up against Salzburg to book spot in Champions League knockout rounds?

Salzburg vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea travel to Austria this week to take on RB Salzburg on Tuesday, and with a victory, we would guarantee a spot in the Round of 16 with one game to spare in the group stage, even. We would also be exacting revenge for Potter’s first match in charge of the Blues, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately, since that meeting, our injury situation has gotten worse. Reece James, N’Golo Kanté, and Wesley Fofana remain out for the foreseeable future, and now we have knee concerns for Mateo Kovačić and Kalidou Koulibaly as well. The former may just need some rest, but the latter could miss some time — we’re still waiting for any official news or updates.

Graham Potter played what he surely considered his strongest available lineup on Saturday, but in this one, he might have to opt to get some fresh legs out there, and maybe tweak his formation as little as well.

Choose wisely.

