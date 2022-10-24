Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United, Player Ratings: Kepa, Chalobah do their best, unlike the rest

1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (7.7)

Five more saves for Kepa, with a couple massive ones in the first half that kept Chelsea in the game when Manchester United were by far the superior team.

Unfortunately, he could do nothing about the header from Casemiro at the end — defeated by the laws of nature and physics and biology. One cannot train height after all, and Kepa reached his physical limit, only to get beaten by literal inches as the ball bounced off the post and crossed the line by the smallest of margins.

Would Mendy make that save? Possibly. Would he have made the other sixteen (16!) saves over the past three games? Possibly not. No one’s perfect.

My model finds that header has an expected save probability of 53%.



So not a mistake but still a shot that gets saved more often than not.



Shorter GKs are always going to struggle with that shot & #Kepa did everything right technically he just didn’t guide the ball well enough. — John Harrison (@Jhdharrison1) October 22, 2022

2. TREVOH CHALOBAH (7.6)

Trev was named the official Man of the Match, and it was certainly deserved. Graham Potter called him a soldier after the last game, and had a bit more praise for the 23-year-old who’s stepping up in our time of need, and surely staking a claim for even when we get a bit more healthy on defense.

“I thought he was fantastic, got better and better, grew into the game. He is playing such a lot as well. It’s not easy with [Marcus] Rashford making runs in behind constantly, he’s got incredible pace. So I thought Trevoh did really well.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

3. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (6.9, sub)

Kova has had to come rescue our midfield in the last two games, while dealing with a knee concern. Maybe he’ll get a breather next decade.

vs. MANCHESTER UNITED (PL, H, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Arrizabalaga (7.7), Chalobah (7.6)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Kovačić (6.9, sub), Jorginho (6.7), Silva (6.7), Broja (6.4, sub), Mount (6.2), Chilwell (6.2), Chukwuemeka (6.1, sub), Pulisic (6.1, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.1), Azpilicueta (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Aubameyang (5.0), Cucurella (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Sterling (4.8)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL