Chelsea got a good start to the Women’s Champions League in Paris last Thursday, where the Blues beat former semifinalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at their turf. Now back in England, it is time to continue on the winning track in the Women’s Super League in a trip to Brighton’s home stadium, to face the Seagulls and keep our title hopes alive by adding three points to the table.
To do so, several changes to the lineup that took on PSG were made. Hopes are players who have not often seen the pitch this season thus far, such as Jess Carter, can hold their own against our opponents and beat them just like the usual suspects would do on a Sunday afternoon.
Brighton starting eleven:
Walsh | Green, Williams, Kullberg, Pattinson, Zigiotti, Lee, Bance, Terland, Sarri, Robinson
Substitutes from: Startup, Carter, Park, Jarvis, Ferguson, Connolly, Stott
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Berger | Perisset, Nouwen, Bright (c), Carter | Fleming, Cuthbert | James, Charles, Kaneryd | England
Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Reiten, Svitkva, Eriksson, Kerr, Harder, Buchanan, Abdullina
Date / Time: Sunday, October 23, 18.45 BST; 1:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, Crawley, UK
On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: SKY GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere
Let’s do this!
