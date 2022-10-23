Chelsea got a good start to the Women’s Champions League in Paris last Thursday, where the Blues beat former semifinalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at their turf. Now back in England, it is time to continue on the winning track in the Women’s Super League in a trip to Brighton’s home stadium, to face the Seagulls and keep our title hopes alive by adding three points to the table.

To do so, several changes to the lineup that took on PSG were made. Hopes are players who have not often seen the pitch this season thus far, such as Jess Carter, can hold their own against our opponents and beat them just like the usual suspects would do on a Sunday afternoon.

Brighton starting eleven:

Walsh | Green, Williams, Kullberg, Pattinson, Zigiotti, Lee, Bance, Terland, Sarri, Robinson

Substitutes from: Startup, Carter, Park, Jarvis, Ferguson, Connolly, Stott

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Berger | Perisset, Nouwen, Bright (c), Carter | Fleming, Cuthbert | James, Charles, Kaneryd | England

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Reiten, Svitkva, Eriksson, Kerr, Harder, Buchanan, Abdullina

Date / Time: Sunday, October 23, 18.45 BST; 1:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST

Venue: Broadfield Stadium, Crawley, UK

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere

Let’s do this!