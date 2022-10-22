 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor and yatcli
/ new
FBL-ENG-FA CUP-CHELSEA-CHESTERFIELD Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

An early season showdown of in-form teams with top-four aspirations. Chelsea are unbeaten in seven, United are unbeaten in five, but we’ve not beaten them in nine in the league. Victory is long overdue.

Graham Potter has chosen what he surely considers his strongest available lineup (less an injury to Koulibaly it would appear).

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-2-1):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah | Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Azpilicueta (c) | Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount

Substitutes from: Mendy, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Kovacic, Zakaria, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

De Gea | Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Dalot | Casemiro, Eriksen | Sancho, Fernandes (c), Antony | Rashford

Substitutes from: Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Iqbal, McTominay, Elanga, Garnacho

Date / Time: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

