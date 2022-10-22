Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

An early season showdown of in-form teams with top-four aspirations. Chelsea are unbeaten in seven, United are unbeaten in five, but we’ve not beaten them in nine in the league. Victory is long overdue.

Graham Potter has chosen what he surely considers his strongest available lineup (less an injury to Koulibaly it would appear).

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-2-1):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah | Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Azpilicueta (c) | Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount

Substitutes from: Mendy, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Kovacic, Zakaria, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

De Gea | Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Dalot | Casemiro, Eriksen | Sancho, Fernandes (c), Antony | Rashford

Substitutes from: Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Iqbal, McTominay, Elanga, Garnacho

Date / Time: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

