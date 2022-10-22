Reece James reflects on ‘devastating’ timing of knee injury ahead of World Cup

No injury is ever well-timed, but some certainly come at a worse time than others. A knee injury in the middle of a hectic season and just one month before the World Cup definitely falls into the worst category.

The fact that no surgery is needed (at least as of now) might even make this harder to take than if it was. It things go well, Reece James will be back with Chelsea immediately after the World Cup, when league play resumes for Boxing Day. He just won’t be fit and able to go to the World Cup itself. Playing in one is generally still considered the ultimate dream of a footballing career, the one that kids still dream of the most growing up. Sure, he “should” have more opportunities to do so, four, eight, twelve years down the line, but even in the best or careers, those opportunities are limited and very much finite.

Reecey’s dreams were of course no different, so it’s unsurprising that he is, in a word, “devastated” by the course of these events happening to him. And while he’s still not giving up, there’s a sense of resignation that we can get from the short video he posted on his YouTube channel, dated to Tuesday night — the first of a promised series of vlogs and updates.

“Last week against AC Milan, I went in for a tackle and got injured. I didn’t think it was too bad. After the game, I stayed an extra day in Milan and just thought maybe it was a little niggle. A day or two later I saw a surgeon, and he told me that I was going to be out for around two months. “Yeah, it’s obviously devastating. The World Cup is only one month away. As a kid growing up, I always wanted to go and this is my first opportunity. I’ll do everything I can to be there, but I’m obviously devastated. You know, the injury came at the wrong time. “But every day we need to be grateful and thankful.” -Reece James; source: YouTube

It’s sad to see the 22-year-old so clearly crestfallen, but hopefully he will be back in no time, and back to playing, winning, smiling, scoring, lifting trophies. (It’s unclear if he was included in the 55-man long list for the England squad that was submitted today to FIFA, but which Gareth Southgate chose not to reveal to the public.)

Send this man some good vibes today.

Anyone who’s ever had any major knee injury or surgery knows this hateful brace.