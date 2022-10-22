This game poses one of the biggest challenges of the season so far for Chelsea. There have been many classics between these two teams over the years, and both are currently at similar places in terms of transition. Both teams are also struggling with injuries to key players, but fielding our strongest possible lineup is a must.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

There are no changes in formation or in goal for the WAGNH community, as the 3-4-3 extends its lead on the 4-2-3-1 (23%) and Kepa Arrizabalaga cements his spot as the number one goalkeeper ahead of Édouard Mendy (2%). The rest of the preferred lineup features similarly clear choices.

After a rest day, Thiago Silva is ready to return to action and he joins Trevoh Chalobah and Kalidou Koulibaly in the back three. Marc Cucurella (17%) drops to the bench as Ben Chilwell comes back in at left wing-back, with César Azpilicueta continuing to fill the void left by the injury to Reece James.

In midfield, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić leave no doubts about who starts. Conor Gallagher (13%) had to be subbed off against Brentford, but should be available from the bench if needed. The same goes for Ruben Loftus-Cheek (31%), Carney Chukwuemeka (4%), and Denis Zakaria (3%).

Up front, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return, while Mason Mount keeps his spot on the right. Armando Broja (7%) drops to the bench after getting his first senior start for the club, where he’s joined by Christian Pulisic (46%), Kai Havertz (36%) and Hakim Ziyech (2%).

3-4-3 (61%)

Arrizabalaga (98%) | Koulibaly (88%), Silva (90%), Chalobah (80%) | Chilwell (83%), Jorginho (77%), Kovačić (92%), Azpilicueta (76%) | Sterling (80%), Aubameyang (84%), Mount (91%)