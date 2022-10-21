Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

So I thought this game was on Sunday, but as it turns out, two weeks ago it got moved to Saturday night. So that’s a surprise! (And I’m sure a massive pain for fans.)

In any case, it’s Saturday Night Football at Stamford Bridge then, with two in-form teams going toe-to-toe, head-to-head, top-four-ambitions to top-four-ambitions. Chelsea are unbeaten in seven, United are unbeaten in five. Good vibes only.

Graham Potter has been managing the squad’s workload quite well in the last few weeks as this relentless schedule plows on, and that means we should have a few relatively fresh legs to plug in this weekend, should we choose to do so. While Reece James, N’Golo Kanté, and Wesley Fofana are out long-term, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell should be back from their maintenance days and Conor Gallagher’s illness seems to have been just a passing phase.

Choose wisely.

