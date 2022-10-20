 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

One of many battles ahead

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea FC Women Visit the Stade Jean-Bouin - Group A - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Coming off a 3-1 win against Everton away in the Women’s Super League last weekend, Chelsea travelled to Paris for their first Women’s Champions League match of the season against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage. Our opponents will most likely prove themselves tough to beat as the team who were only beaten by eventual champions Olympique Lyon in last season’s semi-finals of the continental competition.

A hard challenge demands us to be at our best, and that is what motivated Denise Reddy to send our best eleven out on the pitch tonight.

Paris Saint-Germain starting eleven:
Bouhaddi | Lawrence, De Almeida, Ilestedt, Karchaoui, Jean-François, Groenen, Fazer, Geyoro (c), Diani, Bachmann

Substitutes from: Picaud, Toussaint, Hamraoui, Cascarino, Baltimore, Georgieva, Li, Mengwen, Yang Lina, Ngueleu, Traore

Chelsea starting line-up (3-4-3?):
Berger | Buchanan, Bright, Eriksson (c) | Reiten, Ingle, Mjelde, Cuthbert | Charles, Kerr, Harder

Substitutes from: Musovic, Orman, Nouwen, Carter, England, James, Svitkova, Perisset, Fleming, Kaneryd, Abdullina

Date / Time: Thursday, October 20, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris, France

Streaming: DAZN (worldwide).

Let’s do this!

