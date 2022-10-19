Brentford 0-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea started the game not well at all, with Brentford repeatedly eviscerating our makeshift right flank and causing all sorts of problems with their high press. Our goal continued to live its charmed life thankfully, with the home side wasting tremendous chances repeatedly inside the first ten minutes, with the Blues also surviving a penalty shout (would’ve been harsh, but still).

Mateo Kovačić coming on for the injured(?) Conor Gallagher after 15 minutes seemed to change the game in our favor, though it remained quite open and messy — just with Chelsea posing some danger of our own as well.

In fact, Armando Broja could’ve had at least one, if not two goals in the first 45 minutes, or at least an assist, but his efforts (and massive speed advantage against all of Brentford’s defenders) went unrewarded. At the other end, Kepa saved a point-black Toney header.

The second half began much like the first, with Brentford wasting a wide open header inside of the first couple minutes.

Chelsea then made it a more even contest in terms of chances and slowly increased our possession percentage as well, though not necessarily our control. The triple-change on the hour-mark was certainly helpful.

The home side of course presented plenty of danger on the counter, but the only thing that kept Chelsea out were a succession of brilliant blocks from the defense — and then also a handball that went uncalled on the final play of the game.

One of the more unlikely scoreless games you’ll ever see.

Carefree.

More rotation from Potter, with Azpi, Gallagher, Broja, Jorginho getting starts. Back-three, nominally, with RLC in the wing-back-ish role on the right.

Triple change just past the hour-mark sees Sterling in the left wing-back-ish role on the left; Havertz through the middle supported by Pulisic and Chukwuemeka.

The winning streak ends at five, but the clean sheet streak is now at five. Seven unbeaten under Potter.

Next up: Manchester United at home on Sunday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: