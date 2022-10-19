 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Brentford FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly.

With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter has opted to rotate slightly while switching to what looks like a back-four. Armando Broja gets his first start up front!

Here we go!

Brentford starting lineup (3-5-2)
Raya | Pinnock, Zanka, Mee | Henry, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Roerslev | Toney (c), Mbeumo

Substitutes from: Cox, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta (c) | Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher | Havertz, Broja, Mount

Substitutes from: Mendy, Silva, Chukwuemeka, Kovačić, Zakaria, Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech, Aubameyang

Date / Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 19.30 BST; 2:30pm EDT; 12am IST (next day)
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England
Referee: Jarred Gillet (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); none? (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Amazon Prime (UK); NBCSports, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GOtv (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

