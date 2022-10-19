Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly.
With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter has opted to rotate slightly while switching to what looks like a back-four. Armando Broja gets his first start up front!
Here we go!
Brentford starting lineup (3-5-2)
Raya | Pinnock, Zanka, Mee | Henry, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Roerslev | Toney (c), Mbeumo
Substitutes from: Cox, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta (c) | Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher | Havertz, Broja, Mount
Substitutes from: Mendy, Silva, Chukwuemeka, Kovačić, Zakaria, Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech, Aubameyang
Date / Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 19.30 BST; 2:30pm EDT; 12am IST (next day)
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England
Referee: Jarred Gillet (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)
On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); none? (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Amazon Prime (UK); NBCSports, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GOtv (NGA)
