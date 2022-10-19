Chelsea U21 have advanced to the knockout round of the EFL Trophy after a most dramatic 3-2 away win over Leyton Orient last night, securing top spot in the group to boot, ahead of Sutton United who in turn had eliminated Oxford United.

The game exploded into life after a scoreless first half, with young summer arrival Omari Hutchinson putting on an absolute show, opening the scoring with a wonderstrike (complete with a celebratory backflip) and then setting up both goals for Malik Mothersille to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the dying moments of the game.

And there was still time for Hutchinson to make sure of the victory by clearing the ball off the line with the final touch of the game. Amazing stuff from the 18-year-old former Arsenal prospect.

The home side had turned their 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in the space of just five minutes halfway through the second period, thanks to an own goal and a penalty, but the young Blues showed tremendous resilience and fightback-ability to get this W.

BEHOLD: