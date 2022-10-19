Chelsea make the short trip down the road to Brentford and will be looking to secure an important three points tonight. The injury list has unfortunately added a name since the game against Aston Villa, limiting our options a bit more.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community had no doubt about sticking with an in-form Kepa Arrizabalaga over Édouard Mendy (6%) after his saves secured the three points on Sunday. There’s also no change in formation as the 3-4-3 is trusted ahead of the 4-2-3-1 (29%) and the 4-3-3 (18%) for now, despite our shortage of wing-backs.

Thiago Silva (19%) is questionable with a hamstring issue, and the voters didn’t want to take that risk. Instead, it’s César Azpilicueta who slots in next to Kalidou Koulibaly and Trevoh Chalobah in the back three. Marc Cucurella collects less than half the votes (45%) and drops to the bench.

Ben Chilwell is a natural fit at left wing-back, but at right, it’s Raheem Sterling who gets another go in the hybrid role we saw him play a couple times under Potter already (including in the first half on Sunday). Another option could be Ruben Loftus-Cheek (58%), but unlike Thomas Tuchel, Potter has so far preferred to play him exclusively in central midfield.

RLC just misses out to Jorginho in midfield however, who thus partners Mateo Kovačić. Conor Gallagher (55%) also comes close, but Carney Chukwuemeka (5%) and Denis Zakaria (10%) remain on the fringes of the squad.

With Sterling in a hybrid role, his place up front is taken by Christian Pulisic, who has not featured in our last two games. Usual suspects Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang complete the attack. Armando Broja (37%), Kai Havertz (26%), and Hakim Ziyech (8%) complete the voting.

3-4-3 (42%)

Arrizabalaga (94%) | Koulibaly (98%), Chalobah (96%), Azpilicueta (85%) | Chilwell (70%), Jorginho (60%), Kovačić (72%), Sterling (60%) | Pulisic (58%), Aubameyang (59%), Mount (80%)