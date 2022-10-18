 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How should Chelsea line up against Brentford to keep the winning run going?

Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Aston Villa v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea’s third consecutive away game, in the space of just eight days, thankfully sees us stay quite close to home, with the short journey out to Brentford’s Griffin Park on Wednesday night.

We might recall this fixture last season as one where Édouard Mendy produced a few minor miracles in the last fifteen minutes to win us three points. (And there was no such luck in the reverse fixture, with the Bees stinging us repeatedly and gleefully, 4-1, at the Bridge in early April.)

Brentford remain no less dangerous this season, having lost at home only to league-leaders Arsenal so far.

And the challenge facing the Blues certainly hasn’t gotten any easier given the current injury situation. Reece James, N’Golo Kanté, and Wesley Fofana are all expected out until at least the World Cup, while Thiago Silva is also questionable after feeling “a little tightness in his hamstring” after Sunday’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa. Chelsea coped with James’s absence not too well in that game, despite the good result.

Choose wisely.

