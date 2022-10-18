Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Thou shalt not pass

1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (9.6)

As evidenced by the wide distribution of the individual ratings in the team, this truly was a game that Kepa won for us, which hasn’t been a statement uttered too frequently in the last five years — outside of penalty shootouts.

Even if this is a jagged peak in his performance curve, hopefully the other side of the summit is less a steep drop and more of a plateau. And perhaps that (lack of) confidence on my part is harsh, though I’d argue that it’s been conditioned by the aforementioned five years.

That said, Kepa’s come through the fire and spread his (relatively short) wings like a beautiful little phoenix, strong wrists and all. Keep on soaring, my friend.

2. MASON MOUNT (8.7)

Not a bad way to finally get off the schneid for Money Ma$e. The goals may have been gifts — Tyrone Mings doing a Stevie G (and helping to do in Stevie G, surely), and then Emi Martínez trying to save a free kick as if it were a penalty kick — but you still have to take advantage of gifts and for a team often so shy of taking advantage of opportunities in front of goal, that’s certainly something to celebrate.

It shouldn’t pass without note either that Mount has 2 goals and 4 assists in his last three games. That definitely is a jagged peak in his performance curve, but hopefully we do get a plateau rather than a steep drop back down to where his performances were not that long ago...

Consistency is key! Speaking of which...

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.4)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

vs. ASTON VILLA (PL, A, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): Arrizabalaga (9.6)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Mount (8.7)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.4), Chalobah (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Koulibaly (6.7, sub), Gallagher (6.7, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.6), Azpilicueta (6.4, sub), Jorginho (6.4, sub), Kovačić (6.2), Broja (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Chilwell (5.9), Sterling (5.8), Havertz (5.4), Aubameyang (5.3)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Cucurella (4.8)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL