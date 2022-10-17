The idea of the Premier League holding games overseas, in the USA or Asia or wherever, has been headline fodder for a decade and a half. And surely it’s just a matter of time before that becomes a reality in some form — be that for regular season games a la the NFL, or for some special cup games like La Liga and Serie A have done already.

Premier League teams meanwhile have crisscrossed the globe for pre- and post-season friendlies and exhibitions, so it’s perhaps not surprising that the league want to start there, by creating an official preseason tournament in the US.

According to The Athletic, a round-robin tournament will happen next summer, in late July in multiple cities on both coasts, though featuring only six teams, and probably none from the “Big Six” who are apparently not so keen on this thing — I’d guess not because of the idea in general but presumably because we can make more money with our own preseason activities.