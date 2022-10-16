Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Many fans will be wondering how Chelsea managed to keep their 1-0 lead in the first half, courtesy of great instincts from Mason Mount after a whole lot of mistakes by Aston Villa’s defence. Otherwise the Villans dominated chances at goal with the Blues still holding most of the ball, getting quite close to scoring via Leon Bailey and Danny Ings multiple times.

The name of the first half was Kepa Arrizabalaga. The goalkeeper was instrumental with his interventions to keep Chelsea ahead in the first 45 minutes of the match, and he showed to fellow shot-stopper, Édouard Mendy, how hard it will be taking him off the team.

Second half brought adjustments to the eleven, with Marc Cucurella and Kai Havertz taken off for César Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly. From that point on the main target was controlling the match, and setting a low tempo so the Villans could not find themselves back in motion.

And it worked out better than expected, with Mount adding a second goal in the second half from an amazing free-kick attempt to give us more confort in seeing the match out at Villa Park.

Carefree!

Kalidou Koulibaly gives way to Marc Cucurella in the backline, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek fills in for the injured Reece James. Jorginho is replaced by Mason Mount in midfield, and Kai Havertz slots in attack.

Half-time adjustments with César Azpilicueta and Koulibaly introduced in place of Cucurella and Havertz, respectivelly.

More changes taking place, with Aubameyang off for Conor Gallagher, Jorginho coming in place of Kovacic, and Armando Broja replacing Raheem Sterling.

Not so good showings from a few players in the first half, with Cucurella in particular not really finding his footing in the match. It happens!

Second half adjustments in players and tactics worked out great. Great signs from manager Graham Potter, so early in his career at the club.

Mount scores twice to find his two first goals of the season. It took a while, but it was totally worth it!

And as Mount reminded us in his second goal celebration: get well soon, 24!

Next up: Brentford away in the Premier League.

KTBFFH!

