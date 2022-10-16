Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea look to keep the four-match winning run going, in spite of a growing number of key injuries. A win is also necessary to keep in touch with the leading trio of teams.

Villa come in struggling for good results, but under-pressure Steven Gerrard could engineer a turnaround starting today.

Chelsea official Twitter’s lineup tweet suggests a 3-4-3 with Loftus-Cheek at wing-back and Mount in midfield, but we’ll have to wait and see what this actually looks like on pitch and who plays on the right flank.

Here we go!

Aston Villa starting lineup (4-3-3):

Martínez | Young, Mings, Konsa, Cash | J.Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, McGinn (c) | Watkins, Ings, Bailey

Substitutes from: Olsen, Sanson, Buendía, Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Bogarde

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Silva (c), Chalobah | Chilwell, Kovačić, Mount, Loftus-Cheek | Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Jorginho, Zakaria, Pulisic, Broja

Date / Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); none? (India); none? (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar VIP (India); SuperSport GOtv (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

