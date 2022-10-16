 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor and Fellipe Miranda Updated
Aston Villa v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea look to keep the four-match winning run going, in spite of a growing number of key injuries. A win is also necessary to keep in touch with the leading trio of teams.

Villa come in struggling for good results, but under-pressure Steven Gerrard could engineer a turnaround starting today.

Chelsea official Twitter’s lineup tweet suggests a 3-4-3 with Loftus-Cheek at wing-back and Mount in midfield, but we’ll have to wait and see what this actually looks like on pitch and who plays on the right flank.

Here we go!

Aston Villa starting lineup (4-3-3):
Martínez | Young, Mings, Konsa, Cash | J.Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, McGinn (c) | Watkins, Ings, Bailey

Substitutes from: Olsen, Sanson, Buendía, Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Bogarde

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Silva (c), Chalobah | Chilwell, Kovačić, Mount, Loftus-Cheek | Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Jorginho, Zakaria, Pulisic, Broja

Date / Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England
Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); none? (India); none? (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar VIP (India); SuperSport GOtv (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

