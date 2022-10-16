While results have been good for Chelsea recently, the latest injury news have not. But there’s no time to lament such things as the schedule is relentless and we take on Aston Villa, key players out or not.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Kepa Arrizabalaga has now firmly established himself as the starter for the WAGNH community, with 87% of voters choosing him over Édouard Mendy (13%). Similarly, the 3-4-3 maintains its advantage over all other formations, such as the 4-2-3-1 (24%), the 4-3-3 (17%), or the 3-5-2 (10%).

Chelsea have three senior centre backs available and all three thus get the start. Of the three wing-backs available, Ben Chilwell (54%) is the one who gets the breather.

In the midfield, Conor Gallagher beats out both Jorginho (51%) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (57%) to start alongside Mateo Kovačić, which is surely a bold choice. Denis Zakaria (8%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (5%) continue to not factor in.

Up front, the uncertainty surrounding the availability of Mason Mount (8%) means that Christian Pulisic slots into the attack and joins usual suspects Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling. Kai Havertz (47%) comes close; Armando Broja (20%) and Hakim Ziyech (10%) do not.

3-4-3 (44%)

Arrizabalaga (87%) | Koulibaly (91%), Silva (80%), Chalobah (75%) | Cucurella (59%), Gallagher (61%), Kovačić (81%), Azpilicueta (74%) | Pulisic (61%), Aubameyang (76%), Sterling (80%)