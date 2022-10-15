Official: Chelsea defender Reece James to miss out World Cup due to knee injury

Hopes were low, then high, then low again on Reece James’ fitness after the Chelsea defender suffered a knee injury on a bad landing during our 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League last Tuesday. Recent reports claimed the injury could require surgery, which could basically set him out of the season — as it was the case with fellow wing-back, Ben Chilwell, in the previous term.

Today Chelsea confirmed that the news on Reece James are not as bad as previously reported, although still bad for both club and the England national team where the 22-year-old is a staple. He will be out of contention for eight weeks as he will ‘undergo a rehabilitation programme’, which basically sets him out of the upcoming World Cup to take place in Qatar between November 20th and December 18th.

And so Chelsea see themselves losing a key wing-back early in the season for a consecutive year, although this is not nearly as bad as the aforemetioned Chilwell situation. All we can do is hope Reece has a speedy recovery, and that new manager Graham Potter has the answers to the challenge of replacing such a big player in his plans so far.