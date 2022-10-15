Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After a luxurious two extra days between games, Chelsea return to action Sunday early afternoon as we take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham. We come in on the back of four straight wins and five unbeaten. Villa are struggling with just one win in six. So, classic trap game.

Our injury list unfortunately keeps steadily growing. Reece James has joined N’Golo Kanté and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines, and Mason Mount’s a doubt as well, depending on how his thigh scans go today. The other three are expected to be out until at least the World Cup as per the latest indications — though we hold out hope that James’ injury recovery can be counted in weeks and not just months.

In more positive news, Hakim Ziyech should be back from his bout of illness that forced him to miss the midweek trip to Milan.

Choose wisely!

