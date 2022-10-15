Mason Mount missed training on Friday due to a “thigh injury” for which he will undergo a scan today (Saturday), which will determine whether he travels with the team to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa on Sunday.

The nature of the injury is not exactly clear, though Simon Johnson of The Athletic ensures that all of this is just “precautionary”. Other reports have claimed that it is just a “bruise”, though sometimes bruises can result in time missed as well.

Mount has been in scintillating form of late, and if he has to miss time, this game is about as good as it gets, with Villa languishing in 16th, with just one win in their last six games. There are no “easy” games in the Premier League of course, but head coach Graham Potter has been utilizing his squad well and this could be a good opportunity for a bit rotation as well.

And obviously, hopefully, the scan reveals no damage to Mount. We already have enough concerns in that regard already.