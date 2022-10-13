AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: On Mason Mount’s back, back-to-back

1. MASON MOUNT (8.5)

The game was effectively over as a contest after Tomori’s red card, forced by Mount’s movement and strength, but that’s still a testament to the team for taking care of business. We’ve already won a game ourselves with just ten men this season, so it’s not like it’s unheard of to not have an early red card be a decisive death blow.

That Mount didn’t even play the second half, both to rest and to also not risk a second yellow from a card-happy referee, and still easily and overwhelmingly win the Man of the Match award from any and all observers, is quite tremendous.

Let’s hope this form continues until at least the World Cup.

2. REECE JAMES (7.8)

Reecey just barely edges out Aubameyang for second spot, but more importantly, it sounds like his knee injury is just a minor one that won’t keep him out for more than a couple weeks.

3. PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (7.8)

Okay, so the front flips need a bit of work for consistent clean landings, so hopefully P-EA keeps scoring and thus gets to keep practicing them. That’s three in three consecutive games for Chelsea’s latest No.9!

vs. AC MILAN (CL, A, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Mount (8.5)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): James (7.8), Aubameyang (7.8), Silva (7.7), Jorginho (7.5), Kovačić (7.5), Koulibaly (7.4), Arrizabalaga (7.3), Chalobah (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chilwell (6.8), Loftus-Cheek (6.8, sub), Gallagher (6.7, sub), Azpilicueta (6.6, sub), Sterling (6.4), Havertz (6.1, sub), Cucurella (6.1, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL