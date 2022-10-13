‘Why not us?’ -Mason Mount, probably

Few things improve the mood of a nation more better than wins on the football pitch, and Chelsea have reeled off four in a row, including two against the defending Italian champions.

Head coach Graham Potter may not be getting carried away, and neither is Mason Mount ... but the starboy sure is ready to get carried away! Carried away all the way to the final in Istanbul, that is, and then winning it for the third time!

“We want to go all the way to the end. That’s always our goal. I feel with our squad that we can do that. We have a lot of confidence in that but we are also humble. Maybe we are not the favourites but that was the same when we won it. “We just keep going and try to keep giving everything when we have the opportunity to play. That’s what our focus is on.” -Mason Mount; source: Evening Standard

That sounds like a fine place to be, and I want to go to there as well.

Obviously, this is all a bit tongue-in-cheek, but also, you know ... why not us? (Again.)