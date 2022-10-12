Chelsea are unbeaten in Graham Potter’s five games in charge, having won each of the last four, and with three clean sheets on the bounce — incuding the 2-0 result at the San Siro last night.

It’s certainly a promising trend for the team and the new head coach, though he’s not getting carried away with it. The work is only just beginning, after all.

“It’s [been] a process of trying to get to know [the players and] we just worked hard behind the scenes in emphasising the importance of the group, emphasising the importance of the team and how we act. You can see the boys have got quality. They are a responsible group, are honest and open, and I’ve enjoyed working with them. It’s been a nice start for us and we need to carry on.” “[It’s] hard to expect and predict football results. The important thing is the quicker you get to know the players the quicker you can build trust and understand them the better. But it is down to the guys, the players. They have really responded, been very honest and responsible and they want to do well. Our job is to try to help them and to try to help them enjoy their football. There is pressure and we want to win, but if they are enjoying their football there is quality in the team.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Potter has emphasized the fun and joyful aspect since day one, which is certainly a marked change from Thomas Tuchel’s more analytical approach — at least in public. We can only guess what goes on behind the scenes, though perhaps it’s a fair assumption that the public-facing comments would mesh would things said behind the scenes, lest the necessary trust between the coach and the players erode.

So far, so good then. Onto Villa!