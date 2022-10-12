Reece James, Graham Potter, everyone hoping for good news about knee injury

Reece James was back out on the pitch — in a training bib but no other extra or protective accouterments — after the final whistle on Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, and that’s hopefully a good indication that the young right back’s knee injury, which forced him off just past the hour mark, isn’t a severe one.

It’s certainly a better sight than the crutches on which Wesley Fofana left last week’s match against AC Milan, though head coach Graham Potter isn’t expecting a proper diagnosis until tomorrow at the earliest.

“Reece, we’re hoping he’ll be ok. [We’ll need] 24-48 hours because it’s too early to tell you anything more than that.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Until then, the best we can do is hope for the best, which is what James himself is doing as well.

“Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one. Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all.” -Reece James; source: Twitter

Please find all the fingers, and cross them right now. And then cross them again, just to be sure.