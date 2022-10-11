AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.

After the rotation over the weekend, Graham Potter’s back to almost the same lineup who started on Wednesday against Milan, with the exception of Trevoh Chalobah coming in for the injured Wesley Fofana and Jorginho getting the nod ahead of Loftus-Cheek.

Milan meanwhile welcome back their captain and impact left back Theo Hernández.

Here we go!

AC Milan starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Tătăruşanu | T.Hernández (c), Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia | Bennacer, Tonali | Leao, Brahim Diaz, Krunic | Giroud

Substitutes from: Mirante, Jungdal, Ballo, Reboic, Dest, Origi, Junior Messias, Pobega, Coubis

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Arrizabalaga | Koulibaly, Silva, Chalobah | Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho (c), James | Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic, Havertz, Broja

Date / Time: Tuesday, October 11, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy

Referee: Daniel Siebert (on pitch); Marco Fritz (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus, Canal+ Sport 5 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

