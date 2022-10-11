Slightly late to this news, but the man you see at the top is Freddie Murray, a former journeyman player turned physiotherapist to the stars, who’s been reportedly hired by Chelsea on a consultancy basis help sort out our medical department.

According to the Daily Mail from a few days ago, Chelsea have hired Murray and his London-based private physiotherapy firm, Remedy with the brief “to provide advisory services to the club”. And in the meantime, the firm’s staff have “already begun treating Chelsea players”, too.

So it sounds like they are both filling in for the people who have recently left the club, including department head Dr Paco Biosca, and also helping to create a structure for the department going forward, presumably with some new full-time people eventually hired.

Murray, who used to be a physio at QPR before starting his own company, has since worked with the likes of “Dave Grohl, Morrissey, Gerard Butler, Cuba Gooding Junior, Katie Price, Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer and members of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Alice in Chains” ... and even a footballer or two, like Florian Thauvin. Given co-owner Todd Boehly’s connections in the entertainment industry, it’s not surprising that Chelsea would thus hire Murray and his firm to work with the team.

