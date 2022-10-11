Chelsea will look to replicate our home performance against AC Milan tonight in Italy. It’s going to be a high-stake game, and the outcome will most likely go a long way towards securing a knock-out stage spot. Thankfully, the Blues are currently enjoying a purple patch and only have three notable absentees.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community have gone with near identical choices in the starting lineup as for the home game against Milan. The 3-4-3 formation is preferred well ahead of the 4-2-3-1 (19%), the 3-5-2 (13%) and 4-3-3 (12%) while Édouard Mendy (12%) remains a distant second-choice to Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Trevoh Chalobah is the only change to the starting eleven from last week as he replaces the injured Wesley Fofana. Otherwise, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Reece James and Ben Chilwell will look to notch another clean sheet. Marc Cucurella (33%) rotates out and joins César Azpilicueta (8%) on the bench.

It’s a “don’t fix it if it isn’t broken” situation in midfield. Mateo Kovačić and Ruben Loftus-Cheek controlled the tempo against Milan at Stamford Bridge and will try to do so again. This means Jorginho (38%), Conor Gallagher (33%) and Denis Zakaria (6%) wait in the wings.

And it’s the same trio up front as on Wednesday, and the chemistry between Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mason Mount is really starting to flourish. Christian Pulisic (33%) played well at the weekend and will certainly be called upon as super-sub; the same goes for Armando Broja (9%) and Kai Havertz (20%). Hakim Ziyech (4%) has been ruled out of this game.

3-4-3 (52%)

Arrizabalaga (88%) | Koulibaly (89%), Silva (96%), Chalobah (63%) | Chilwell (73%), Loftus-Cheek (52%), Kovačić (85%), James (98%) | Sterling (88%), Aubameyang (88%), Mount (78%)