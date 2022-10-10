Summer is over, fall is here, winter is coming. And that means it’s time for a Chelsea striker to say something on video that causes an entire newscycle.

Thankfully, this time it’s not only an older video, shot at the start of the calendar year, it also doesn’t actually directly concern us. It does however ensure that our game against Arsenal on Sunday, November 6 will be extra spicy, above and beyond a normal top-four rivalry encounter.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal ended in controversy and harsh feelings between himself and coach Mikel Arteta, with both sides blaming each other for the deterioration of that relationship. Of course that does play into the narrative of Auba being a bad egg (something that Thomas Tuchel, his coach at Dortmund, dismissed pretty strongly), and the video that emerged today about him criticizing Arteta for not being able to handle “big characters” isn’t really helping either. It paints the 33-year-old as someone who thinks he’s above the law of the coach, and while that may be quite personal with Arteta, it does make you wonder how he would handle things with Graham Potter should things go south a bit in terms of results or performances.

Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 Now full focus on tomorrow — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) October 10, 2022

To his credit, Auba has already come out and try to explain away the video as him still being very frustrated about how his time at Arsenal ended, but once something’s out there in the wild, the narrative is much harder to control.

In any case, unless Aubameyang start showing similar attitudes at Chelsea, this is not really any of our actual concern. And it’ll make the brace he scores against Arsenal on November 6 all the more hilarious.