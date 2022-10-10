 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How should Chelsea line up against AC Milan, this time at the San Siro?

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.

Head coach Graham Potter will address the media later today, and could have some good news regarding N’Golo Kanté’s availability. But until we hear otherwise, let’s assume that Kanté remains limited at best, and probably not quite ready to play in this game either way. Wesley Fofana’s definitely out — no margin of uncertainty there! — at least for a few more weeks.

Potter rotated heavily over the weekend (seven changes), and his choices proved correct, with multiple noteworthy performances from players looking to play greater minutes. The question now becomes, do you rotate back or do you reward some of those performances with another start?

Choose wisely.

