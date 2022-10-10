Graham Potter does not doubt Mason Mount at all, and neither should you

We’re about hear (well, read) some strong opinions on Mason Mount, so the comment section’s about to get more awkward than a Targaryen family dinner. Can’t we all just be friends and unite the realm in support of the Prince That Was Promised? It’s what your good king (i.e. me) would want. And maybe stop calling every new heir Aegon to avoid potential confusion.

Anyway.

Mason Mount produced a man of the match performance on Saturday as Chelsea beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, including assists on the first two Chelsea goals. Of course Mount is so much more than just goals and assists, but such direct contributions to the scoreboard tend to set the narrative, for better or worse. Fortunately, we’re now on the former track, having been on the latter for much of the season thus far.

Mount hadn’t been alone in performing below expectations in the first weeks of the season, but as the team’s reigning (and back-to-back) Player of the Year, and one of our own, it is he who needs to set the tone and lead by example. Our results and overall play have been markedly better since the international break, and that’s no coincidence.

Head coach Graham Potter may be new to the team still, but he never doubted the 23-year-old, and his faith has been repaid over the past week.

“I really liked his performance. [He] linked the game well, him and Christian [Pulisic] were a threat down that left side, he made lots of runs in behind, sacrificed himself for the team, worked hard when we didn’t have the ball, so it was a really good performance by him. “I do not doubt Mason Mount at all. It’s just like anything, sometimes the team doesn’t function as well and so the individuals don’t function as well … any young player knows football is a bit up and down, you have moments when it doesn’t go your way and it’s about what you can learn from that. He’s got that character, that personality, to continue to develop. He’s a delight to work with.”

Potter heaped praise on Reece James midweek, but had plenty of sugar left in the tank for Money Mase as well. Cobham’s shining lights, shining brightly on the biggest stages. Just as it was dreamed.

“I never like to put ceilings on players. I try to help them enjoy their football [and] so far the boys have been brilliant. [...] I don’t know if I prefer [using academy players] but I like it, absolutely. And I think it’s important to have players who understand the club. “Ultimately, the most important thing is having the right people with the right attitude, players who want to improve and have ambition and take the club forward and take their own careers forward. That’s what we want.” -Graham Potter; source: Evening Standard

So say we all. (Keep it up, please.)