It was far from pretty, it was far from fluid, and it was far from convincing, but Chelsea were able to notch the first victory of the Graham Potter era today at Selhurst Park, overcoming an early goal from the home side with two stellar finishes late in either half — one from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the other from Conor Gallagher — and a lot of middling play in the meantime.

But a win is a win and three points in what’s promising to be the most competitive Premier League season perhaps ever, is three very important points.

And while Chelsea’s play wasn’t inspiring for large stretches, the team showed a good attitude to overcome the early setback and stay composed, with good concentration and desire (if a lack of solidity throughout midfield). Potter was happy enough with all that, delighted, even.

“We’re delighted with the result. It’s a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box. Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game. “We had to survive moments as they are a good side with dangerous players. To be a goal down and come away with three points is fantastic so credit to the players. “There’s character, that’s for sure. They could’ve felt sorry for themselves after conceding the goal but the players stood up all the way through. There was a collective spirit among the players. We are delighted with the three points.” -Graham Potter; source: BBC

Winning makes everything easier, including coaching transitions, while improving the mood and the vibes in the process as well. We can build from here.