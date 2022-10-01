 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first ever Chelsea goal ties it at 1-1 against Crystal Palace!

Recovery

By Fellipe Miranda
And we’re even!

Thiago Silva assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a header in the box, and the striker makes no mistake with a volley to get Chelsea level at 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

