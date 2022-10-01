Filed under: Chelsea FC: Premier League WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first ever Chelsea goal ties it at 1-1 against Crystal Palace! Recovery By Fellipe Miranda Updated Oct 1, 2022, 3:54pm BST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first ever Chelsea goal ties it at 1-1 against Crystal Palace! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email And we’re even! Thiago Silva assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a header in the box, and the striker makes no mistake with a volley to get Chelsea level at 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. More From We Ain't Got No History Potter credits Chelsea character, collective spirit in Crystal Palace fightback win WATCH: Gallagher’s first senior Chelsea goal wins it against Crystal Palace, 2-1! Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights The Daily Hilario: Saturday The people’s choice against Crystal Palace: Fresh start, familiar names Chelsea News 24/7 Loading comments...
