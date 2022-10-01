Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome back to football and welcome to Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. Will this be the proverbial fresh start or will it be more of the same old non-proverbial un-freshness?
The official Twitter shows the formation as a 4-3-3, but we’ll have to wait and see what sort of fluid variations it’ll have (as it did against Salzburg).
Here we go!
Crystal Palace starting lineup (4-3-3):
Guaita | Mitchell, Guéhi, Ward (c), Clyne | Eze, Doucouré, Olise | Zaha, Édouard, Ayew
Substitutes from: Johnstone, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojević, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Mateta, Gordon
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Arrizabalaga | Chilwell, Fofana, Silva, James | Kovačić, Jorginho (c), Mount | Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja
Date / Time: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Selhurst Park, London
Referee: Chris Kavanagh (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)
On TV: none (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
