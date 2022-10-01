Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome back to football and welcome to Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. Will this be the proverbial fresh start or will it be more of the same old non-proverbial un-freshness?

The official Twitter shows the formation as a 4-3-3, but we’ll have to wait and see what sort of fluid variations it’ll have (as it did against Salzburg).

Here we go!

Crystal Palace starting lineup (4-3-3):

Guaita | Mitchell, Guéhi, Ward (c), Clyne | Eze, Doucouré, Olise | Zaha, Édouard, Ayew

Substitutes from: Johnstone, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojević, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Mateta, Gordon

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Arrizabalaga | Chilwell, Fofana, Silva, James | Kovačić, Jorginho (c), Mount | Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Date / Time: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!