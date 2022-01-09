Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a fantastic goal yesterday, but was unable to finish out the game. Ruben Loftus-Cheek played the second-half, but had a date with the trainers afterwards to get checked out.

Almost three years after tearing their Achilles tendons within weeks of each other, the after-effects of those injuries remain a lingering concern for both. That’s just how it goes with such massive, often career-changing injuries.

Callum’s injury was the less severe of the two, but after receiving a heavy kick from behind on his ankle in the first half (which earned Chesterfield’s Jeff King a yellow card), he started “feeling it” again, as revealed by head coach Thomas Tuchel after the game.

“Hudson-Odoi felt his Achilles again, so we did not take a risk there.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Tribuna

Meanwhile, (Captain!) Ruben’s Achilles is also something we’re monitoring actively still, with the midfielder set to have it assessed as well.

“We have to see if there is a reaction to Ruben’s achilles.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea TV via SI

Presumably neither player is dealing with an actual problem, but even after all this time, such major injuries (Achilles, ACL, etc.) can remain a constant concern — physically and often mentally as well. Playing it safe is the correct approach.