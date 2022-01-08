Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield, FA Cup: Post-match reaction, ratings

Other than an experimental backline, Thomas Tuchel opted for a very strong lineup against non-league Chesterfield, presumably hoping to put the game to bed early and then utilize the five subs available to rest and rotate.

And that’s precisely how things played out, with Chelsea scoring three times in the first 20 minutes, then adding a fourth before half-time to practically ensure our place in the fourth round.

Chelsea would add a fifth from the spot in the second half, and see sixth chalked off for offside, before Chesterfield grabbed a consolation (against effectively 10 men due to Hall’s cramping) to give them something to celebrate as well.

Carefree.

Not a 4-3-3, but a 3-4-3 to start, with Christensen-Sarr-Hall across the back, Hudon-Odoi on the left and Ziyech/Pulisic switching on the right (playing very high up either way).

Debuts for young Lewis Hall, 17, and not so young Marcus Bettinelli in goal. Hall the youngest ever player to start an FA Cup match for Chelsea!

Like-for-like subs at the half (RLC for Kova, Kai for Rom), followed by Baker and Vale at the hour-mark (Baker at RCB for Christensen, Vale at right wing-back for Pulisic). Barkley also came on not much later, for Hudson-Odoi, with Werner dropping to left wing-back

Baker’s second appearance for Chelsea, EIGHT years after the first

Goals for Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Christensen, Ziyech (p/k)

Assists for Pulisic, Hall (one official, one unofficial each), plus Ziyech on the first goal (unofficially)

Captains on the day: Kovačić, then Christensen, then Loftus-Cheek

The draw for the fourth round is tomorrow (Sunday) evening

Next up: League Cup semifinal second leg at Spurs, then a showdown against Manchester City

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: