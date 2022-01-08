Chelsea vs. Chesterfield, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the FA Cup third round, and welcome non-league opposition to the Bridge for the first time in a century, since before World War I. Chelsea are overwhelming favorites, but we’ll have to live up to that billing.
Tuchel has again looks to have set up in a back-four, with debutant Lewis Hall at left back and Callum Hudson-Odoi (!) at right back? We’ll see for sure once the game kicks off. Four more DevSquad players on the bench, including Lewis Baker. Mateo Kovačić is your captain. As per @ChelseaChadder, Hall is the youngest player to ever start an FA Cup match for Chelsea!
UPDATE: Looks like we’re actually in a 3-4-3, with Hall as the left-center back, CHO & Ziyech on the wings.
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Bettinelli | Hall, Sarr, Christensen | Hudson-Odoi, Saúl, Kovačić (c), Ziyech | Werner, Lukaku, Pulisic
Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Simons, Baker, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Webster, Havertz, Vale
Chesterfield starting XI:
Loach | Kerr, Gunning (c), Croll, King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle, Khan, Kellermann, Tshimanga
Substitutes from: Minter, Miller, Maguire, Asante, Mandeville, McCourt, Tyson, Grimes, Payne
Date / Time: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 17.30 GMT; 12:30pm EST; 11pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Jarred Gillett (on pitch), John Brooks (VAR)
On TV: BBC Red Button (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)
