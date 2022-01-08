On Friday, Swindon Town, once of the Premier League but these days of the fourth division, hosted Manchester City in a minnows versus giants FA Cup third round tie at the County Ground. And while Swindon did not manage to score an historic upset, losing 4-1 in the end, their striker Harry McKirdy did manage to make a few headlines anyway.

The self-confessed Chelsea fan and apparent wind-up merchant not only managed to grab the home side’s only goal of the game — his 11th goal in all competitions for the season — he showed off his true colors with a banterrific boot bag, featuring Kai Havertz’s goal against City in last season’s Champions League final.

Pretty sweet, I must say.

Harry McKirdy scored Swindon’s goal vs Man City. This his wash bag. What a guy pic.twitter.com/WTM13YPBF3 — That Chelsea Podcast ⭐️⭐️ (@ThatChelseaPod) January 7, 2022

The 24-year-old also signed off on his Instagram post from the game with a “29.5.21” tag followed by two stars. Yes, evidently he was there in Porto in person as well!

Anyway, good work, Harry McKirdy! Keep that Blue flag flying high.