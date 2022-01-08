 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Swindon Town lost to Manchester City, but striker and Chelsea fan Harry McKirdy won the day

Banterlicious

By David Pasztor
/ new
Swindon Town v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

On Friday, Swindon Town, once of the Premier League but these days of the fourth division, hosted Manchester City in a minnows versus giants FA Cup third round tie at the County Ground. And while Swindon did not manage to score an historic upset, losing 4-1 in the end, their striker Harry McKirdy did manage to make a few headlines anyway.

The self-confessed Chelsea fan and apparent wind-up merchant not only managed to grab the home side’s only goal of the game — his 11th goal in all competitions for the season — he showed off his true colors with a banterrific boot bag, featuring Kai Havertz’s goal against City in last season’s Champions League final.

Pretty sweet, I must say.

The 24-year-old also signed off on his Instagram post from the game with a “29.5.21” tag followed by two stars. Yes, evidently he was there in Porto in person as well!

Anyway, good work, Harry McKirdy! Keep that Blue flag flying high.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...